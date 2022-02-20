Australia accuses China of 'act of intimidation' after laser aimed at aircraft

'I can see it no other way than an act of intimidation, one... unprovoked, unwarranted'

Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison accused Beijing of an "act of intimidation" on Sunday after a Chinese navy vessel directed a laser at an Australian military surveillance aircraft.

A P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft was lit up on Thursday while flying over Australia by a laser from a People's Liberation Army-Navy (PLA-N) vessel, endangering lives, according to the defense department.

"Illumination of the aircraft by the Chinese vessel is a serious safety incident," the department said, according to Reuters. "Acts like this have the potential to endanger lives. We strongly condemn unprofessional and unsafe military conduct."

Morrison said his government would demand answers from Beijing.

"I can see it no other way than an act of intimidation, one... unprovoked, unwarranted," Morrison said at a briefing, according to Reuters.

"And Australia will never accept such acts of intimidation."

Defense Minister Peter Dutton called the incident "a very aggressive act" in Australia's exclusive economic zone.

"I think the Chinese government is hoping that nobody talks about these aggressive bullying acts," Dutton told Sky News television.

"We're seeing different forms of it right across the region and in many parts of the world."

The department said that China's vessel was sailing east with another PLA-N ship through the Arafura Sea.