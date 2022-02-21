Former US secretary of state Mike Pompeo to visit Taiwan

Foreign ministry calls Pompeo a 'long-term and staunch friend of Taiwan'

Former United States secretary of state Mike Pompeo, who criticized China and its ruling Communist Party heavily while in office, will visit Taiwan next week, the country's government announced Monday.

Pompeo, who served under former president Donald Trump, will meet with President Tsai Ing-wen and Foreign Minister Joseph Wu during his March 3-5 visit.

He will also give a speech at a think-tank during his visit.

"Former Secretary of State Pompeo is a long-term and staunch friend of Taiwan and made outstanding contributions to promoting Taiwan-US relations during his time in office," the foreign ministry said in a statement, according to Reuters.

His visit shows the bipartisan "rock-solid" US support for Taiwan and the close Taiwan-US friendship, it added.

Despite a lack of formal diplomatic ties, the Trump administration gave strong backing to Taiwan, including arms sales and visits of top US officials to Taipei.

Pompeo angered Beijing with his attacks on the Communist Party, saying that the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) wants "international domination" and has embarked on a "global campaign" to sway countries to their side. He particularly riled the government by saying that the Chinese government is committing genocide against the Uighur population in his final full day in office.

The Chinese government placed sanctions on 28 Trump administration officials, including Pompeo.

China increased military and diplomatic pressure against Taiwan over the past two years, attempting to force the island to accept its sovereignty.

Taiwan's government said it wants peace but will defend itself if attacked.