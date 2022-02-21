Myanmar junta urges ASEAN envoy not to engage with 'terrorist' groups

Indonesia says the ASEAN special envoy needs to meet all parties involved in the conflict

Myanmar's military government criticized calls for the Association of Southeast Asian Nations' special envoy to the country to meet bodies that oppose last year's coup, which the junta declares as "terrorist" groups.

Growing divisions are emerging in ASEAN as there is little sign of the junta implementing a five-point peace plan agreed upon with the 10-member bloc. The program included an immediate end to hostilities and letting a special envoy facilitate dialogue.

Indonesia said the envoy needed to meet all parties involved in the conflict after last Thursday's ASEAN foreign ministers meeting. Malaysia called for talks with the National Unity Government (NUG), a group made up of members of the ousted administration other junta opponents.

"The ministry notes that while some deliberations were constructive on the implementation of the five-point consensus, two members have suggested special envoy to engage with unlawful associations and terrorist groups," Myanmar's foreign affairs ministry said in a statement, according to Reuters.

The ministry said suggesting the envoy engage with such groups was "not only contrary to the principles of the ASEAN charter but also undermine ASEAN's counter-terrorism efforts."

Since last year, representatives from the military-controlled government have not been invited to ASEAN meetings.

Myanmar has been in crisis since the military overthrew an elected government a year ago, as more than 1,500 civilians were killed in a crackdown against junta opponents.