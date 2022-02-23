UN: Myanmar junta using foreign-supplied arms on civilians

'It should be incontrovertible that weapons used to kill civilians should no longer be transferred to Myanmar'

United Nations Special Rapporteur Tom Andrews reported Tuesday that Russia, China, and Serbia supplied Myanmar’s junta with arms despite “full knowledge that they would be used to attack civilians.”

The report said that Russia and China supplied Myanmar’s junta with fighter jets, while Moscow also sent armored vehicles and drones.

Serbia additionally provided the junta with artillery shells and rockets, according to the review.

“It should be incontrovertible that weapons used to kill civilians should no longer be transferred to Myanmar,” Andrews said in a statement.

Over 300,000 people have been displaced by clashes between armed anti-coup opponents and junta forces across the country since the military seized power in 2021, according to UN data, and thousands of dissidents remain arbitrarily detained.

Myanmar’s junta leaders argue that they are fighting against “terrorists” in the country.

Serbia’s Foreign Ministry disputed the UN report and said it no longer supplied weapons to Myanmar.

The ministry explained in a statement that “in March last year, (Serbia) made a decision not to deliver weapons to this country either under previously concluded agreements or new export requests” after analyzing the post-coup situation in Myanmar.

In his report, Andrews urged world powers to commit to international economic pressure on Myanmar’s junta in response.

“If revenues necessary to maintain such a military are reduced, the junta's capacity to assault and terrorize the people of Myanmar will diminish,” the official said.