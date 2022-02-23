China says Taiwan is 'not Ukraine' as island raises alert level

'Taiwan has always been an inalienable part of China. This is an indisputable legal and historical fact'

China's foreign ministry on Wednesday stated that Taiwan is "not Ukraine'' and has always been an inalienable part of China as Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen called for the island to strengthen vigilance on military activities.

These comments come after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson noted that if Western nations failed to fulfill promises to support Ukraine's independence, it could have damaging consequences, including for Taiwan.

China claims Taiwan as its own territory, stepping up military activity near the island. However, Taiwan did not report any recent unusual maneuvers by China's forces as tension regarding Ukraine spiked.

Speaking in Beijing, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying dismissed any link between the issues of Ukraine and Taiwan.

"Taiwan is not Ukraine," she said, according to Reuters. "Taiwan has always been an inalienable part of China. This is an indisputable legal and historical fact."

Meanwhile, Tsai told a meeting of the working group on the Ukraine crisis set up by her National Security Council that all security and military units "must raise their surveillance and early warning of military developments around the Taiwan Strait."

Ukraine and Taiwan are fundamentally different in terms of geostrategy, geography and international supply chains, she added. Her office provided details of the meeting.

"But in the face of foreign forces intending to manipulate the situation in Ukraine and affect the morale of Taiwanese society, all government units must strengthen the prevention of cognitive warfare launched by foreign forces and local collaborators," it cited Tsai as saying, Reuters reported.