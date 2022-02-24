Taiwan warns Chinese aircraft in its air defense zone

China claims Taiwan as its territory, the island complaining of regular incursions by the Chinese air force

Taiwan's air force scrambled on Thursday as nine Chinese aircraft entered its air defense zone, Taiwan's defense ministry said.

This comes the same day that Russia invaded Ukraine, a crisis being watched closely by Taipei.

China claims Taiwan as its own territory, the island complaining of regular incursion by the Chinese air force. However, the aircraft do not get close to Taiwan itself.

The last large-scale incursion involved 39 aircraft on January 23, and since then, the fly-bys have been sporadic with far fewer aircraft.

The ministry said the latest mission involved eight Chinese J-16 fighters and one Y-8 reconnaissance aircraft, according to Reuters. The aircraft flew over an area to the northeast of the Taiwan-controlled Pratas Islands.

Taiwanese fighters were sent up to warn the Chinese aircraft and air defense missiles were deployed to "monitor the activities," the ministry said, Reuters reported.

The island has been watching the crisis in Ukraine, nervous that China may try to take advantage of the situation to move on the island. While Taipei has not yet reported any unusual movements by Chinese forces, the government increased its alert level.

On Wednesday, China's foreign ministry stated that Taiwan is "not Ukraine" and has always been an inalienable part of China.