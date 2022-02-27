Suspected weekend launch signals N. Korea resuming weapon tests

'This launch comes as the international community is responding to the Russian invasion of Ukraine'

North Korea fired what army officials believe to be a ballistic missile on Sunday, the latest instance of the hermit kingdom’s resumed weapons tests since January’s flurry of launches.

The projectile was fired towards the ocean and flew to a height of around 390 miles, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said.

Experts noted that the flight data differed from that of prior tests, and indicated that the weapon could be a medium-range ballistic missile traveling along a “lofted” trajectory.

News of the launch arrived as the world turned its gaze to the conflict in Ukraine - a situation that a number of officials signaled North Korea could leverage.

Last week, Yoon Suk-Yeol, a candidate running for South Korea’s presidency, cautioned that Pyongyang could view the war in Ukraine as “an opportunity for launching its own provocation.”

The timing of Sunday’s test-fire was also met with condemnation from neighboring Japan - Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi denounced the incident.

“There have been frequent launches since the start of the year, and North Korea is continuing to rapidly develop ballistic missile technology,” the official said in a televised statement.

“This launch comes as the international community is responding to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, and if North Korea is making use of that situation, it is something we cannot tolerate,” he added.