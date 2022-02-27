7 killed in floods as rain hits northeast Australia

'This rain bomb is just really, you know, it's unrelenting... It's just coming down in buckets'

A severe storm hit the Australian state of Brisbane on Sunday, causing evacuations, power outages and school closures, with the death toll climbing to seven due to flash floods.

Over 28,000 homes were left without power throughout the state, beaches on the coast closing and over 1,400 homes were at risk of flooding.

"We never expected this rain," state premier Annastacia Palaszczuk told a briefing, according to Reuters.

"This rain bomb is just really, you know, it's unrelenting... It's just coming down in buckets."

More than 100 schools across the state will be closed on Monday, and state rescue services say they received 100 requests an hour for help.

Patrick HAMILTON / AFP People watch the overflowing Brisbane River amid flooding at South Bank, Australia's Queensland state on February 27, 2022.

A 34-year-old man who tried to swim to safety was among the six killed, along with another whose vehicle was swept away by the floods.

Roughly 700 people were asked to evacuate from the city of Gympie on Saturday as the Mary River system surged beyond 72 feet in the town's worst flood since the 1880s.

According to meteorologists, the heavy rains and thunderstorms will continue through Monday before moving south, where communities at risk have been told to evacuate.

The risk of flash flooding was "very real over coming days," said Steph Cooke, the state's emergency services minister, according to Reuters.