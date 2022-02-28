Myanmar troops accused of holding children hostage during clashes

A People's Defense Force member says most were released by Monday morning, yet some adults were arrested

Myanmar soldiers took a group of civilians, including over 80 children, hostage for two days during clashes with rebels before releasing most of them on Monday.

The incident took place in the Sagaing region, facing fierce fighting between militia groups opposed to the military coup.

Airstrikes and raids by the military in the town of Yinmabin drove out most villagers; however, dozens of children and some teachers were stranded at a monastery that also housed a school, Reuters reported citing media reports.

On Sunday, the Irrawaddy newspaper said that 85 children and ten teachers were taken hostage, citing residents in the area.

Reuters could not independently verify the reports, and a spokesman for the junta did not respond to requests for comment.

The National Unity Government (NUG), a shadow government set up by opposition to last year's coup, said that some children held were under the age of 12 and some younger than five, accusing the army of a "grave violation" of international law.

A People's Defense Force member said most were released by Monday morning, yet some adults were arrested.

"We could not fight the troops as they were holding the children," said the militia member, who asked not to be identified, according to Reuters.