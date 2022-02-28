Former top US officials to visit Taiwan in show of support

The visit comes at a time when Taiwan is on high alert of China's claim on the territory

US President Joe Biden will send a delegation of former senior defense and security officials to Taiwan on Monday as a sign of support for the island claimed by China.

The United States government announced last week that former US secretary of state Mike Pompeo will visit Taiwan this week as well.

According to a senior official of Biden’s administration, the visit will be led by former chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mike Mullen.

It comes at a time when Taiwan has stepped up its alert level, wary of China taking advantage of a distracted West - due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine - to move against it.

Beijing claims the democratically governed island as its own and has vowed to bring it under Chinese control, by force if necessary.

Mullen will be accompanied by Meghan O’Sullivan, a former deputy national security advisor under former president George Bush, and Michele Flournoy, a former undersecretary of defense under former president Barak Obama.

The senior official, under the condition of anonymity, told Reuters that the trip is intended to “demonstrate our continued, robust support for Taiwan.”

Mullen and his team are expected to arrive in Taiwan on Tuesday and stay until Wednesday, during which time they will meet Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-wen and Defense Minister Chiu Kuo-cheng.

Taiwan’s presidential office confirmed the meeting, adding that the timing during Russia’s invasion of Ukraine showed Taiwan-US ties were “rock solid.”

Washington would regard “any effort to determine the future of Taiwan by other than peaceful means a threat to the peace and security of the Western Pacific,” the sourced official added.

The latest trip comes days after a US warship sailed through the Taiwan Strait, the waterway between China and Taiwan, a move the Beijing considered “provocative.”