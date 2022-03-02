Indonesia: UN experts call to probe alleged abuses on Papuans

'Thousands of displaced villagers have fled... without access to food, healthcare, and education'

Indonesia dismissed a call by United Nations human rights experts for independent probes into reports of “shocking abuses” against indigenous Papuans.

Separatists continue to wage a decades-long campaign for independence in the region, saying a 1969 vote overseen by the UN that brought the former Dutch colony under Indonesian control was illegitimate.

Three independent UN experts said Tuesday that between April and November 2021, they received allegations that indicated several instances of extrajudicial killings.

The abuse charges included were the killings of young children, enforced disappearance, torture, and enforced displacement of at least 5,000 Papuans.

Estimates from the UN experts recorded 60,000 to 100,000 people that have been internally displaced in Papua since an escalation of violence in 2018.

“Thousands of displaced villagers have fled to the forests where they are exposed to the harsh climate in the highlands without access to food, healthcare, and education facilities,” the UN experts said.

The UN officials further highlighted increasing violence since 2021 and cited reports that aid to displaced Papuans was being obstructed.

"The experts called for urgent humanitarian access to the region, and urged the Indonesian government to conduct full and independent investigations into abuses against the indigenous peoples."

Indonesia’s permanent mission to Geneva said the UN statement was “biased” and disregarded “verifiable data and information” that was already submitted by Indonesia on the same allegations.

It denied that authorities obstructed aid or carried out forced displacements, adding that people were displaced due to a range of factors including natural disasters and tribal conflict.