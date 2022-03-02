US former top diplomat Pompeo arrives in Taiwan, calls it 'great nation'

'I've been looking forward to coming to visit with the people of Taiwan for a very long time,' says Pompeo

Former United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo arrived in Taiwan on Wednesday, referring to the island as a country, a sensitive red line for China.

Taiwan's democratically elected government is not formally recognized by the US or most countries that maintain official ties with China, which views Taiwan as part of its territory.

Foreign leaders rarely call Taiwan a country, in fear of angering Beijing.

"It is wonderful to be here. I've been looking forward to coming to visit with the people of Taiwan for a very long time," Pompeo told reporters in brief remarks upon arrival at the airport, according to Reuters.

"I'm so much looking forward to my trip to meet with businesspeople, people from the government, people all across your great nation," he said.

Pompeo previously angered Beijing with his attacks on the Communist Party, saying that the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) wants "international domination" and has embarked on a "global campaign" to sway countries to their side. He was sanctioned by China when he left office at the end of former US president Donald Trump's presidency.

The Trump administration strongly backed Taiwan, with high-profile arms sales and top US officials visiting Taipei.

President Tsai Ing-wen, who will meet Pompeo on Thursday, says Taiwan is an independent state called the Republic of China.