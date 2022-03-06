North Korea says it conducted second spy satellite test

'Any satellite launch would bring serious repercussions, as it's the same technology used to launch an ICBM'

North Korea on Sunday said it completed “another important” spy satellite test after South Korea’s officials sounded the alarm on a suspected ballistic missile launched by Pyongyang a day prior.

The launch “confirmed the reliability of data transmission and reception system of the satellite, its control command system and various ground-based control systems,” according to the state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

Although KCNA did not specify which type of rocket was used during the test, Seoul authorities reported that the projectile appeared to be a ballistic missile launched from around Pyongyang’s airport.

The weapon reached a height of approximately 350 miles and traveled around 170 miles, according to South Korea’s armed forces.

News of the test-fire prompted denouncements from the United States, Japan, and South Korea - the countries believe that Pyongyang’s satellite launches are masked attempts to develop the hermit kingdom’s ballistic missile technology.

“Any satellite launch would bring serious repercussions, as it's the same technology used to launch an ICBM,” Lee Jong-seok, senior foreign policy advisor to South Korea’s presidential hopeful Lee Jae-myung, told Reuters.

North Korea conducted a record number of weapon launches in January, and past statements from officials during a January Workers' Party politburo meeting indicate that Pyongyang could be weighing a return to its long-range and nuclear missile tests.