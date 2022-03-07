Virus chaos pushes more expats to join Hong Kong exodus

City still pursuing 'zero-Covid' strategy as highly infectious omicron variant runs rampant

For the last eight years, Mathilde and her family have called Hong Kong home, but as Covid tears through the city, they are joining an exodus of foreign workers looking for an escape route.

"We are leaving and we will come back to empty our house whenever that is possible," Mathilde told AFP, declining to give her surname and nationality.

"All our close friends are leaving."

For Mathilde, it was the risk of being separated from her three Hong Kong-born children that was the final straw after two years of tough "zero-Covid" restrictions.

"We want to get our children out of here above all," she said.

Hong Kong used mainland China's "zero-Covid" strategy to keep the virus at bay until the highly-infectious omicron variant broke through at the start of the year.

But while other places that deployed similar tactics such as Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore are learning to live with the virus, Hong Kong is doubling down — even as it records tens of thousands of new infections each day.

The city has been ordered by China, the only major economy still pursuing zero-Covid, to curb the outbreak at all costs.

All 7.4 million residents will be tested later this month and authorities are building a network of isolation camps to house the infected, deepening fears that families will be separated in the months ahead.

As a result, departures have skyrocketed with a net outflow of 71,000 people — including 63,000 residents — in February, the highest since the pandemic began.