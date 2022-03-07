China to send aid to Ukraine, praises ties with Russia

'Solving complex problems requires calmness and rationality, rather than adding fuel to the fire'

China’s Red Cross will send humanitarian aid to Ukraine, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Monday, as he praised Beijing’s relationship with Moscow as “rock solid.”

While Russia’s invasion of Ukraine draws international criticism, China refuses to condemn Moscow’s assault to respect the country’s “legitimate security concerns.”

Wang said the causes of the “Ukraine situation” are “complex” and did not happen overnight, adding that “three feet of ice does not form in a single day.”

“Solving complex problems requires calmness and rationality, rather than adding fuel to the fire and intensifying contradictions,” he told a news conference on the sidelines of the annual meeting of China’s parliament.

The official noted that China is working to promote peace talks and is in contact with all sides.

“China is willing to continue to play a constructive role in pushing for peace and promoting talks, and is willing to work with the international community to carry out necessary mediation when needed.”

Beijing is also willing to help resolve the humanitarian crisis, as the country’s Red Cross will “as soon as possible” provide a shipment of aid to Ukraine, Wang said.

He explained that the “humanitarian action” must be neutral and impartial.

Russia’s President Vladimir Putin met his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping before last month’s Winter Olympics in Beijing, where they signed a wide-ranging strategic partnership aimed at countering Western influence.

The leaders said they would have “no forbidden areas of cooperation.”

“No matter how sinister the international situation is, both China and Russia will maintain their strategic determination and continuously push forward the comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination in the new era,” said Wang.