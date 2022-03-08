Report: Construction spotted at North Korea nuclear test site, first time since 2018

The North's main nuclear reactor facility at Yongbyon appears to be fully operational as well

Commercial satellite imagery showed construction at North Korea's nuclear testing site, US-based analysts said Tuesday, adding to concerns that the country will resume testing powerful weapons.

This is the first sign of construction since the site was closed in 2018.

Satellites captured images on Friday showing early signs of activity at the Punggye-ri site, including the construction of a new building, repair of another, and possibly lumber and sawdust, specialists at the California-based James Martin Center for Nonproliferation Studies (CNS) said in a report.

"The construction and repair work indicate that North Korea has made some decision about the status of the test site," the report said, according to Reuters.

North Korea tested a record number of missiles in January, including its largest weapon since 2017, and may be preparing to launch a spy satellite.

The North's main nuclear reactor facility at Yongbyon appears to be fully operational, international monitors reported, with the site potentially creating fuel for nuclear weapons.

Punggye-ri was shuttered after North Korea imposed a moratorium on nuclear weapons tests in 2018, a suspension that leader Kim Jong Un says he no longer feels bound to.

North Korea said at the time it was closing the site's tunnels with explosions, blocking its entrances and removing all observation facilities, research buildings and security posts.