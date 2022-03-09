Australia declares east coast floods a national emergency

'Australia is becoming a harder country to live in because of these natural disasters'

Australia declared a national emergency on Wednesday in response to the devastating floods along its east coast, designating catastrophe zones in towns deluged by the immense rains.

"Australia is becoming a harder country to live in because of these natural disasters," Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Wednesday after touring the worst-hit Northern Rivers area of New South Wales, according to Reuters.

He added, "This is a major catastrophe... of national proportions."

The emergency declaration will help speed up aid as the government faces criticism about a slow response to the floods that killed at least 21 people.

SAEED KHAN / AFP A home inundated from an overflowing Hawkesbury River is pictured in the Windsor suburb of Sydney, Australia, on March 9, 2022.

Morrison said the move will "ensure all our emergency powers are available and that we cut through any red tape we might face in delivering services and support on the ground," Sky News reported.

Residents in the Northern Rivers have not been able to access power and internet for several days, blaming authorities for slow speed and the scale of relief efforts.

Television footage showed people gathering in front of an emergency operations center Morrison visited, yelling "the water is rising, no more compromising" and "fossil fuel floods."

Morrison kept the media away while meeting flood victims, saying it was to protect their privacy.

He linked the devastation to climate change while speaking to reporters, noting that it also caused bush fire catastrophes earlier, going on to say the greater challenge was reducing other countries' emissions.