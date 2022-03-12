China’s daily Covid cases hit two-year high

'Do not relax, resolutely hold to the bottom line that there cannot be a large-scale rebound of the epidemic'

China reported more than 1,500 new local Covid cases on Saturday, the most since the initial nationwide outbreak at the beginning of 2020, as the omicron variant prompts cities to tighten measures.

While China’s 588 daily cases were far fewer than those of other major countries, the growth rate could impede Beijing’s “dynamic-clearance” and “zero-Covid” ambitions to quickly suppress the virus.

The National Health Commission reported 1,048 domestically transmitted, asymptomatic infections as well - which China does not classify as confirmed cases.

Several cities have taken measures to combat the resurgence, such as canceling group events, mass testing, and cutting in-person classes in school.

The northeastern province Jilin, one of the hardest-hit regions, said it dismissed its mayor of Jilin city and a district head in the capital of Changchun.

Changchun ordered all but essential businesses to suspend operations, halted public transportation, and banned its nine million residents from leaving their homes.

In economic hub Shanghai, schools were closed and the Disneyland resort reduced its guest capacity and would require visitors to provide a negative Covid test taken within 24 hours.

And as cases increased, the country's National Health Commission also announced Friday that they would introduce the use of rapid antigen tests for the first time.

A government task force that coordinates China’s Covid response said all localities needed to treat prevention and control measures as their top political task.

"The hard-to-come-by results of prevention and control must not be allowed to go to waste," said state broadcaster CCTV.

"Do not relax, resolutely hold to the bottom line that there cannot be a large-scale rebound of the epidemic."