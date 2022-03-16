China accuses Taiwan of ‘taking advantage’ of Ukraine

'Their attempts to incite confrontation and create hostility through political manipulation will not succeed'

China on Wednesday criticized Taiwan’s humanitarian aid for Ukraine and sanctions on Russia as “taking advantage of other’s difficulties” after the island announced it would send more funds for refugees.

The war in Ukraine has garnered broad sympathy in Taiwan, with many comparing Russia’s invasion with the military threat posed by China, which views the democratically-governed islands as its own territory.

When asked about Taiwan’s aid and sanctions, Zhu Fenglian, a spokesperson for China’s Taiwan Affairs Office, said Taipei was trying to exploit the issue for its own purposes.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1503364587097247745 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Authorities of the Democratic Progressive Party - Taiwan’s ruling party - “are using the Ukraine issue to validate their existence and piggyback on a hot issue, taking advantage of other's difficulties," she said.

"Their attempts to incite confrontation and create hostility through political manipulation will not succeed."

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1501219658833137664 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Taiwan’s government responded, saying that it has a duty to stand with other democracies.

On Tuesday, Taiwan’s Foreign Ministry announced a second $11.5 million donation meant for refugees after an initial donation of $3.5m.

Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-wen also sent one month’s worth of her salary.

"During this conflict, the Taiwanese people have shown boundless compassion," Taiwanese Foreign Minister Joseph Wu said at an event attended by several senior Taipei-based Western diplomats.

China, which refuses to condemn Moscow’s assault on Kyiv, said last week the Chinese Red Cross would provide humanitarian assistance worth $786,000 to Ukraine.