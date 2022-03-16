Missile explodes after failed N. Korean launch, Seoul says

'Missile testing at North Korea’s major international airport is absolutely bonkers'

North Korea fired a suspected missile from an international airport on Wednesday, and the projectile exploded over Pyongyang shortly after its launch, South Korea reported.

The weapon, which Seoul believes to be a ballistic missile, reportedly blew up at an altitude under 12 miles while in the booster phase of its launch, according to South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff.

Washington also said that the projectile was a ballistic missile - a US State Department spokesperson denounced the launch but did not issue additional commentary on the launch’s failure.

Though there were no immediate confirmations of casualties or damage following the explosion, the South Korea-based website NK News reported it saw an image of the event showing “a red-tinted ball of smoke at the end of a zig-zagging rocket launch trail in the sky above Pyongyang.”

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1503902081333161984 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

The missile was fired at the Sunan international airport some 10 miles northwest of Pyongyang - a site which also hosted the hermit kingdom’s previous weapon launches on March 5 and February 27.

Jeffrey Lewis, a researcher at the James Martin Center for Nonproliferation Studies, said that launching missiles from an airport, especially one so close to North Korea’s capital, is incredibly dangerous.

“The idea of placing a dedicated facility to support developmental missile testing at North Korea’s major international airport is absolutely bonkers,” Lewis said.

Another expert, Stanton Senior Fellow Ankit Panda of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, explained that using the site for tests could offer certain advantages for North Korea’s leader.

“The airport is likely favored for its proximity to the capital, allowing Kim Jong Un potentially to attend and observe these launches, without his presence being reported,” he said.