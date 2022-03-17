US charges five people with helping China to spy on dissidents

'We will not tolerate such repression here when it violates our laws'

The United States Justice Department on Wednesday unsealed charges against five men who allegedly harassed anti-Beijing dissidents in the country on the behalf of China.

They were charged over their involvement in three separate cases of intimidation - including efforts to hinder the US congressional campaign of a candidate who participated in the Tiananmen Square protests.

In another case, two of the accused are said to have conducted espionage on dissidents in the US.

The pair planned to unlawfully acquire then distribute one activist’s federal tax returns, and to also destroy a piece of art produced by another, according to the Justice Department.

Prosecutors additionally charged the accused with another scheme that they said was managed by China’s State Security Ministry in which a writer behind a pro-democracy organization provided Beijing with information on dissidents.

Assistant Attorney General Matthew Olsen warned during a press conference that the incidents indicate countries are increasingly launching attempts to stifle the voices of dissidents and activists from overseas.

“Authoritarian states around the world feel emboldened to reach beyond their borders to intimidate or exact reprisals against individuals who dare to speak out against oppression and corruption,” Olsen said, according to a press release from the Justice Department.

“This activity is antithetical to fundamental American values,” he said, adding that “We will not tolerate such repression here when it violates our laws.”