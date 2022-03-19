East Timor, Asia's youngest nation, votes for president

'We must choose a new generation so that we can build this country'

Polls closed in East Timor after Asia's youngest nation held its fifth presidential election since independence.

The 16 presidential hopefuls include former resistance fighter and incumbent President Francisco "Lu Olo" Guterres and independence figure and Nobel laureate Jose Ramos-Horta and a former Catholic priest.

There were also four female candidates for the first time, including Deputy Prime Minister Armanda Berta Dos Santos.

"We must choose a new generation so that we can build this country," said Jorge Mendonca Soares, 42, after queuing patiently to vote at a polling booth in the capital of Dili on Saturday morning, according to Reuters.

VALENTINO DARIEL SOUSA / AFP East Timor’s incumbent President Francisco Guterres known as Lu’Olo and First Lady Cidalia Lopes Guterres gesture after casting their ballots during a presidential election in Dili, East Timor, on March 19, 2022.

A poll showed that the favorites were Ramos-Horta, 72, former defense forces commander Lere Anan Timur, and the incumbent Guterres.

At the time polls closed at 3 p.m. (0600 GMT), some would-be voters in the capital had been unable to cast ballots due to residency requirements.

"Many cannot vote because they are not registered in the data as residents from outside the city of Dili," João Ximenes, head of a voting station in Comoro, told Reuters. He added that two people had been arrested after a protest erupted at the polling station as a result.

Officials said it was not immediately clear how many people were affected by the rule.

Early indications of the frontrunners in the election are expected to emerge late on Saturday. If no candidate wins an outright majority, the vote will proceed to a run-off on April 19 between the top two contenders.