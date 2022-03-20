Sri Lanka: Economic crisis worsens, two men die waiting for fuel

'Both (men) had been waiting in line for about four hours for fuel oil,' says the police spokesman

Sri Lankan police said on Sunday two men collapsed and died while waiting in separate lines to obtain fuel amid sky-rocketing prices and record inflation.

The men, in their seventies, died while they were waiting for petrol and kerosene oil in different parts of the country, said police spokesman Nalin Thalduwa in commercial capital Colombo, according to Reuters.

People have been lining up at pumps for hours, the country undergoing rolling power cuts.

"One was a 70-year-old three-wheeler driver who was a diabetic and heart patient while the second was a 72-year-old, both had been waiting in line for about four hours for fuel oil," Thalduwa said, Reuters reported.

Ishara S. KODIKARA / AFP People stand in a queue to buy kerosene oil for home use at a petrol station in Colombo, Sri Lanka, on March 17, 2022.

Sri Lanka suspended operations at its only fuel refinery on Sunday after crude oil stocks ran out, said Ashoka Ranwala, the Petroleum General Employees’ Union president.

The energy ministry could not be immediately reached for comment by Reuters.

On Sunday, Laugfs Gas, the country's second-largest supplier, raised prices by nearly $5, the company said in a statement.

Sri Lanka has struggled to find the money to pay for increasingly expensive fuel shipments, and its foreign currency reserves dipped to $2.31 billion in February.

That same month, the country's inflation hit 15.1 percent, among the highest in Asia, with food inflation rising to 25.7 percent.