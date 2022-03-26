Russia conducts military drills on Japan-claimed islands

The territorial dispute over the four islets keeps Tokyo and Moscow from reaching a peace treaty

Russia conducted military drills on islands claimed by Tokyo days after Moscow halted peace talks with Japan because of its sanctions over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Japanese media reported Saturday.

Russia’s Eastern Military District said it was conducting military drills on the Kuril islands with more than 3,000 troops and hundreds of pieces of army equipment, according to the Russian news agency Interfax.

“Units of the Air Defense Forces are carrying out a set of measures to detect, identify, and destroy aircraft of a mock enemy that would carry out an airborne assault,” the District was quoted as saying.

It did not mention where the drills were taking place on the island chain, which connects Russia’s Kamchatka peninsula with Japan’s northernmost main island Hokkaido.

Japanese media reported they were happening on territory that the Soviet Union seized at the end of World War II.

The territorial dispute over the four islets - which Russia says are part of its Kuril chain but which Japan calls its Northern Territories - keeps Tokyo and Moscow from reaching a peace treaty formally ending hostilities.

On Tuesday, Japan reacted angrily after Russia withdrew from peace talks and froze joint economic projects related to the islands, in retaliation for Japan joining Western sanctions over Moscow’s assault on Ukraine.