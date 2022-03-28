Shanghai locks down its 26 million residents amid Covid surge

The curbs mark a turnaround for Shanghai’s authorities, who previously denied a lockdown

China’s most populous city Shanghai launched a two-stage lockdown of its 26 million residents on Monday, closing bridges and restricting highway traffic as measures to contain a Covid resurgence.

The snap lockdown will split China’s financial hub roughly along the Huangpu River for nine days to allow for “staggered” testing by healthcare workers.

It is the biggest Covid-related disruption to hit Shanghai, sending prices of commodities including oil and copper lower on fears that further curbs could hurt demand in the world’s second-largest economy.

Residents east of the Huangpu are confined to their homes as healthcare workers arrived Monday morning to conduct tests.

Those in the west rushed to stockpile food and other goods as they prepared for similar mandates from April 1.

The curbs mark a turnaround for Shanghai’s authorities, who previously denied the city would go into a lockdown.

Wu Fan, a member of the city’s expert Covid team, said recent mass testing found “large-scale” infections, triggering a stronger response.

While infection and death numbers are low by global standards, China has still imposed a zero-Covid policy that all but closed its borders to travelers for two years.

Shanghai recorded a record 3,450 asymptomatic Covid cases on Sunday, accounting for nearly 70 percent of the nationwide total, along with 50 symptomatic cases.

Wu said Saturday that Shanghai could not be locked down for long because of its important role in the national and global economy.

But following the lockdown announcement, mass testing disrupted transport, healthcare, and a wide range of economic activities, with citywide land sales also halted.