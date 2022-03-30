China, Russia 'more determined' to boost ties

'China is willing to work with Russia to take China-Russian ties to a higher level'

Moscow and Beijing are "more determined" to develop bilateral ties and boost cooperation, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Wednesday.

This comes shortly after a meeting in China between Yi and his Russian counterpart, Sergei Lavrov.

The two condemned what they call "illegal and counter-productive" Western sanctions imposed on Moscow over its actions in Ukraine, the Russian foreign ministry said in a statement, according to Reuters.

Wang and Lavrov spoke in the eastern Chinese province of Anhui, where China is hosting multilateral meetings regarding Afghanistan.

"Both sides are more determined to develop bilateral ties and are more confident in promoting cooperation in various fields," Wang said, Reuters reported.

"China is willing to work with Russia to take China-Russian ties to a higher level in a new era under the guidance of the consensus reached by the heads of state," he said.

The meeting comes one month after Russia began its invasion of Ukraine, triggering Western economic sanctions, and the country looks to China for support and partnerships.

Beijing has refused to condemn Moscow’s actions, or call it an invasion.

Russia's foreign ministry said Lavrov informed Wang about the progress of military operations in Ukraine and the state of Moscow's negotiations with Kyiv.

"The sides noted the counterproductive nature of the illegal unilateral sanctions imposed on Russia by the United States and its satellites," the ministry said in a statement, according to Reuters.