India: Journalist, government critic stopped from leaving country

Rana Ayyub was on her way to event in Europe to speak about intimidation of journalists

The prominent Indian journalist and critic of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Hindu government, Rana Ayyub, was prevented from boarding her flight to London on Tuesday.

On Twitter, she wrote that she was on her way to England to speak about the intimidation of journalists and their rights in the world’s largest democracy, followed by a trip to Italy to participate in different events.

However, her plans were obstructed as she was stopped by Indian officials at Mumbai airport, Al Jazeera reported.

The authorities barred her from leaving India due to alleged money laundering, and because she had only responded to one of the two summonses that the Enforcement Directorate requested, according to Indian officials.

But all documents were uploaded, Ayyub told The Indian Express.

“I was supposed to receive an award and also address the newsroom of the Guardian newspaper. My entire plan has been public all this while and I have always been in touch with ED,” she said.

On Twitter, she also questioned the actual reason behind her detention.

“Yet, curiously the Enforcement directorate summons arrived in my mail much after I was stopped at the immigration. What do you fear?” she tweeted.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is known for targeting journalists who report critically about his government. The International Center for Journalists tweeted that it supported Ayyub, emphasizing that it was "alarmed at the blatant legal harassment” of her by the Indian government.

In February, United Nation's human rights experts appealed to Indian officials to stop “relentless misogynistic and sectarian” attacks on social media against Ayyub.