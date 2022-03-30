South Korea: North Korea staged 'largest ICBM' fakery to recover from failed test

South Korean and US officials concluded that the March 24 launch appears to have been a Hwasong-15 ICBM

South Korea's military said North Korea's largest missile test used an older, smaller intercontinental ballistic missile and not the new Hwasong-17 ICBM, attempting to head off adverse domestic reaction to a failed launch.

South Korean and US officials concluded that the March 24 launch appears to have been a Hwasong-15 ICBM, a defense ministry official said while speaking on the condition of anonymity, according to Reuters.

Washington has not weighed in publicly yet, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby telling reporters that the test was still being analyzed.

North Korea first test-fired the Hwasong-15 in November 2017 before imposing a moratorium on ICBM testing that ended with last week's launch.

However, discrepancies were noted in videos and photos shared by North Korean state media after that launch, open-source analysts saying shadows, weather, and other factors suggested it was from an earlier test.

“The choice of the Hwasong-15, which is more reliable with the successful test in 2017, could be intended to block rumors and ensure regime stability by delivering a message of success within the shortest time possible, after residents of Pyongyang witnessed the failure of the March 16 liftoff,” the defense ministry said in a report provided to parliament and obtained by Reuters.

The report concluded that the test could also have been aimed at boosting its status as a military powerhouse and improving bargaining power against South Korea, the United States, and the international community.