Sri Lanka suffers long power cuts as currency shortage makes fuel scarce

The nation has been unable to pay for fuel shipments because of a foreign exchange shortage

Sri Lankans on Wednesday faced 10-hour power cuts and warnings of more prolonged blackouts on Thursday, as the deepening economic crisis agitated markets and the electricity regulator urged more than a million government employees to work from home to save fuel.

The nation has been unable to pay for fuel shipments because of a foreign exchange shortage, poised to seek assistance from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

"We made a request to the government to allow the public sector, which is about 1.3 million employees, to work from home for the next two days so we can manage the fuel and power shortages better," Janaka Ratnayake, Chairman of the Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka, told Reuters.

On Thursday, power cuts would be extended to 13 hours, Sri Lanka's power regulator said in a statement.

Ishara S. KODIKARA / AFP A man sits outside his house during a power cut in Colombo, Sri Lanka, on March 30, 2022.

Foreign exchange reserves have fallen by 70 percent in the past two years and were down to a paltry $2.31 billion as of February, leaving Sri Lanka struggling to import essentials, including food and fuel.

The drawn-out power cuts on Wednesday were partly caused by the government's inability to pay $52 million for a 37,000-tonne diesel shipment that was awaiting offloading, Ratnayake said, according to Reuters.

"We have no forex to pay," he said, warning of more power cuts over the next two days. "That is the reality."