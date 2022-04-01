Sri Lanka: Protests over economic crisis turn violent

The island of 22 million people is experiencing rolling blackouts for up to 13 hours a day

Sri Lanka’s capital is under heavy security after protests on Thursday over the government’s handling of the country’s worst economic crisis in decades turned violent.

Hundreds of people, rallied by unidentified social media activists, marched on President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s home demanding his resignation.

Police used tear gas and water cannons to break up the crowd, which saw one protestor injured, five officers hurt, and about 45 people arrested.

Senior police superintendent Amal Edirimanne said a curfew was imposed in four police divisions of the capital Colombo.

A Reuters witness said protestors dismantled a wall, hurled bricks at police, and set a bus on fire that was then led to Gotabaya’s residence.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1509583276377137166 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

The island of 22 million people is experiencing rolling blackouts for up to 13 hours a day due to a lack of state foreign exchange for fuel imports.

Power Minister Pavithra Wanniarachchi said the government is turning off street lights to save electricity, adding to the pain of Sri Lankans already dealing with shortages of essentials and surging prices.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1509074514319233026 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Food inflation reached over 30 percent in March, partly driven by a currency devaluation.

Inflation was at its worst level in over a decade, too, said Dimantha Mathew of First Capital Research.

According to Reuters, the crisis is a result of badly-timed tax cuts, the Covid pandemic, historically weak government finances, and foreign exchange reserves dropping by 70 percent since 2020.

Looking for a way out of the crisis, Sri Lanka will discuss with the International Monetary Fund about a possible loan program.