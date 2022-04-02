India, Australia ink interim trade deal

The agreement cuts tariffs on more than 85 percent of Australian exports to India

India and Australia signed an interim free trade deal on Saturday that cuts tariffs on billions of dollars of commerce as the two Quad partners bolster their economic ties.

Both signatories are members of the Quad alliance with the United States and Japan, which is seen as a counterweight to an increasingly assertive China.

But while they both border the Indian Ocean, India was only Australia's seventh-largest trading partner in 2020, and accounted for just over four percent of exports last year.

The Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement was signed simultaneously in New Delhi and Canberra by India's commerce minister Piyush Goyal and his Australian counterpart Dan Tehan in a joint ceremony.

Two-way trade reached around $17 billion last year, with resource-rich Australia exporting sheep meat, coal, and other commodities, and India largely supplying services.

Meanwhile, Canberra's relations with its biggest trading partner China are at their lowest point in a generation, with many Australian goods hit with punitive sanctions.

The agreement "delivers a clear message that democracies are working together and ensuring the security and resilience of our supply chains,” Australia’s Prime Minister Scott Morrison said.

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi added it would "contribute to increasing supply chain resilience and to the stability of the Indo-Pacific region.”

Negotiations on a comprehensive deal between India and Australia were launched more than a decade ago, but stalled in 2015.

A full trade pact is now being negotiated and Morrison said he hoped it would be signed by the end of the year.

