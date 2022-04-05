North Korea says it will strike with nuclear weapons if South attacks

South Korea has 'the ability to... hit any target in North Korea' according to Seoul's Defense Minister

Although North Korea opposes war, it would use nuclear weapons if South Korea attacked, leader Kim Jong Un's sister Kim Yo Jong said on Tuesday.

Kim Yo Jong, a senior official in the government and the ruling party, said it was a "very big mistake" for South Korea's defense minister to make recent remarks discussing attacks on the North, according to state news agency KCNA.

South Korean Defense Minister Suh Wook said on Friday that his country's military maintains a variety of missiles with significantly improved range, accuracy, and power, with "the ability to accurately and quickly hit any target in North Korea," Reuters reported.

Both North and South Korea have increased displays of military strength, with North Korea test-firing a range of increasingly powerful missiles this year. In addition, officials in Seoul and the United States fear it may be preparing to resume testing nuclear weapons for the first time since 2017.

North Korean officials issued statements on Sunday condemning Suh's remarks, warning Pyongyang would destroy major targets in Seoul if South Korea takes any "dangerous military action" such as a preemptive strike.

"(South Korean President-elect) Yoon's 'preemptive strike' comment made the headlines a few months ago, and Pyongyang is seizing Suh’s remarks to make a point to the incoming South Korean administration," Kim Yo Jong said, according to Reuters.

"North Korea has thus far refrained from criticizing Yoon at an authoritative level, but it certainly seems to be laying the groundwork for it."