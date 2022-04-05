Dozens of lawmakers quit ruling coalition as Sri Lanka crisis deepens

'There are endless shortages of essentials, including fuel and cooking gas,' says one Sri Lankan lawmaker

Roughly 41 Sri Lankan lawmakers walked out of the ruling coalition on Tuesday, leaving the government of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa in the minority in parliament.

This comes amid the country's worst economic crisis in decades.

On Monday, Rajapaksa dissolved his cabinet, seeking to form a unity government as public unrest surged over the handling of the economy.

However, the administration faced deeper troubles when Finance Minister Ali Sabry resigned a day after his appointment and ahead of crucial talks scheduled with the International Monetary Fund for a loan program.

ISHARA S. KODIKARA / AFP A protester near a bus set on fire during a demonstration outside the Sri Lankan President's home in Colombo, Sri Lanka, on March 31, 2022.

"I believe I have acted in the best interests of the country, and at this crucial juncture, the country needs stability to weather the current financial crisis and difficulties," Sabry said in his resignation letter seen by Reuters.

The party leaders in parliament announced the names of the 41 lawmakers who left the coalition. The 41 have now become independent members leaving Rajapaksa's government with fewer than the 113 members needed to maintain a majority in the 225-member house.

"There are endless shortages of essentials, including fuel and cooking gas. Hospitals are on the verge of closing because there are no medicines," Maithripala Sirisena, leader of the Sri Lanka Freedom Party that withdrew its support for Rajapaksa's coalition, told parliament, according to Reuters.

"At such a time, our party is on the side of the people."