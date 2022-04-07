China warns US against House Speaker Pelosi visiting Taiwan

Pelosi's visit has not been confirmed by her office or Taiwan's government

China warned on Thursday that it would take strong measures if US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan.

Additionally, such a visit would impact Chinese-US relations.

China considers democratically ruled Taiwan its territory, and it is a constant source of friction between Beijing and Washington, especially given strong US military and political support for the island.

Pelosi's visit has not been confirmed by her office or Taiwan's government, yet some Japanese and Taiwanese media reported it would take place after she visits Japan this weekend.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian told reporters that Beijing firmly opposed all forms of official interactions between the United States and Taiwan, and Washington should cancel the trip.

"If the United States insists on having its own way, China will take strong measures in response to defend national sovereignty and territorial integrity. All possible consequences that arise from this will completely be borne by the US side," he added, without giving details, according to Reuters.

Taiwan Foreign Ministry spokesperson Joanne Ou would only say that inviting US officials and dignitaries had always been "an important part" of the ministry's work.

The last time a House speaker visited Taiwan was in 1997 when Newt Gingrich met then-President Lee Teng-hui.