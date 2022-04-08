Taiwan’s spy catchers hunt Chinese talent poachers

Taiwan accounts for 92 percent of the world's most advanced semiconductor manufacturing capacity

Taiwan’s spy catchers launched probes into some 100 Chinese companies suspected of illegally poaching semiconductor engineers and other tech talent, according to a senior official of the island’s Investigation Bureau.

The investigation comes on top of seven prosecuted since the start of 2021 and includes 27 companies that have been raided or whose owners were summoned for questioning.

Home to industry giant TSMC and accounting for 92 percent of the world’s most advanced semiconductor manufacturing capacity, Taiwan has what China wants - chip expertise.

The scramble for engineering talent intensified with the global chip shortage as well as Beijing’s push to achieve self-reliance in advanced chips.

Taiwan responded in December 2021 by creating a task force within the justice ministry’s Investigation Bureau - its main spy-catching organization - to tackle poaching.

A senior bureau official told Reuters that cases where they raided or questioned represented “the tip of the iceberg.”

The Investigation Bureau said the official's comments represented its views.

Heightened military pressure from China, which claims Taiwan as its territory, is only strengthening Taipei’s determination to protect its chip supremacy, an asset also strategically important to the United States.

Last month, the bureau conducted its biggest operation yet - a raid of eight companies aimed at countering what it said was “the Chinese Communist Party’s illegal activities of talent-poaching and secret-stealing.”

One case under investigation involves a firm that purports to be a Taiwanese data analysis company but which authorities believe is an arm of a Shanghai-based chip firm sending chip design blueprints to China.