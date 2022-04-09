India focusing on economic ties with Russia

'It is about stabilizing. It's in our interest to make sure some of this economic activity continues'

India is focused on stabilizing its economic ties with Russia and settling trade amid Western sanctions against Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine, the Indian Foreign Ministry said Thursday.

While the South Asian country called for an end to violence in Ukraine, it refrains from condemning Russia, with which it has long-standing political and security ties.

"We have established economic relations with Russia. Given the current circumstance post-development in Ukraine, I think there is an effort by both sides to ensure that this economic relationship remains stable," ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said.

"It is not talking about increasing… it is about stabilizing it,” Bagchi continued.

“It's in our interest to make sure some of this economic activity continues, and we are trying to see how we can keep that stable.”

India is also working to devise a payment mechanism to shore up trade with Moscow, the ministry noted.

Before the war in Ukraine, Indian refiners rarely bought Russian oil due to high costs.

But with Western nations implementing crippling sanctions and many importers shunning trade with Moscow, its crude prices have depressed to record low levels, prompting Indian companies to take advantage.

Indian refiners ordered at least 16 million barrels of Russian oil since its invasion on February 24, similar to purchases for the whole of 2021, according to Reuters.

A top US official said during a visit to New Delhi that Washington did not want to see a “rapid acceleration” of India’s oil imports from Russia.