North Korea celebrates 10 years of Kim Jong Un as top party leader

The Kim family has ruled the one-party state for its entire history

North Korea celebrated Kim Jong Un's leadership on Monday, marking 10 years of Kim being in charge of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea (WPK).

Kim is considered to have assumed power when he was named supreme commander of the military after his father, Kim Jong II, died in December 2011. The Kim family has ruled the one-party state for its entire history.

A senior official under Kim and a member of the Presidium of the Political Bureau of the WPK Central Committee, Choe Ryong Hae, gave a speech on Sunday praising the North Korean leader as "a gifted thinker and theoretician, outstanding statesman and peerlessly great commander," according to Reuters.

Choe also called Kim "a peerless patriot and a great defender of peace" for making North Korea "a full-fledged military power equipped with all-powerful physical means of self-defense."

The events started a week of commemorations, including the 110th anniversary of the birth of Kim Il Sung, North Korea's founder and Kim Jong Un's grandfather, on Friday.

There are signs that the country could display intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs) at the event, according to analysts.

North Korea conducted a full ICBM test last month for the first time since 2017, ending a self-imposed moratorium on such tests.

Last week North Korea said it opposes war but will not hesitate to use its nuclear weapons if South Korea attacks it.