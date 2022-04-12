US, India promise to expand trade, reduce barriers

The US-India Trade Policy Forum 'hold substantial promise' to expand bilateral trade'

US Trade Representative Ambassador Katherine Tai met India’s External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar on Tuesday, both agreeing that the newly relaunched US-India Trade Policy Forum (TPF) could boost bilateral trade and reduce barriers.

Tai discussed bilateral trade relations and the implications of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine for global trade and economic developments, according to the office of the US Trade Representative (USTR).

The meeting came a day after US President Joe Biden told India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi that Washington does not want to see a rise in New Delhi importing Russian energy.

Biden suggested that doing so was not in India’s interest and could hamper the US response to the war.

The United States is looking to the world’s largest democracy to join Western nations in condemning Moscow’s assault on Kyiv and to pressure Russia to halt what it calls a “special military operation.”

According to US officials, India has its own concerns about deepening ties between Russia and China.

Tai and Jaishankar also discussed Biden’s initiative to launch an Indo-Pacific Economic Framework aimed at strengthening regional economic cooperation, the USTR noted.

Washington so far has no intention of engaging with China in the new framework, which it sees as a way to push back against Beijing’s bid to become the world’s most influential power.

"They shared the perspective that the [TPF]... holds substantial promise as a mechanism for expanding bilateral trade and reducing barriers, including with respect to trade in agriculture," the USTR added.