Chinese astronauts return to Earth after six months in space

Three Chinese astronauts returned to Earth on Saturday after 183 days in space, ending China's longest crewed mission as it continues its quest to become a major space power.

The two men and one woman – Zhai Zhigang, Ye Guangfu, and Wang Yaping – returned to Earth after six months aboard the Tianhe core module of China's Tiangong space station.

"I'm proud of our heroic country," Zhai said in an interview with CCTV.

The trio was launched in the Shenzhou-13 to assemble the country's first permanent space station – Tiangong, which means "heavenly palace."

Wang became the first Chinese woman to spacewalk last November, as she and her colleague Zhai installed space station equipment during a six-hour stint.

The trio completed two spacewalks, carried out numerous scientific experiments, set up equipment, and tested technologies for future construction during their time in orbit.

Six months will become the normal astronaut residence period aboard the Chinese space station, according to state broadcaster CCTV.

The world's second-largest economy has poured billions into its military-run space program, with hopes of having a permanently crewed space station by 2022 and eventually sending humans to the Moon.

Under President Xi Jinping, China's plans for its heavily-promoted "space dream" are in overdrive.

Besides a space station, Beijing is also planning to build a base on the Moon, and the country's National Space Administration said it aims to launch a crewed lunar mission by 2029.