Kim Jong Un observes weapons test to enhance nuclear capabilities

'The new-type tactical guided weapon system... is of great significance in drastically improving firepower'

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un observed the test-firing of a new type of tactical guided weapon to boost the country's nuclear capabilities, the North's KCNA state news agency reported on Sunday.

This comes amid signs that North Korea could resume nuclear testing after Kim broke a self-imposed moratorium on intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) testing with a launch last month.

On Sunday, South Korea's military said it detected two projectiles launched on Saturday from the North's east coast towards the sea.

The KCNA report gave no details on the launch but linked it to the North's nuclear objectives.

"The new-type tactical guided weapon system... is of great significance in drastically improving the firepower of the frontline long-range artillery units and enhancing the efficiency in the operation of tactical nukes," KCNA said, according to Reuters.

"[Kim] gave important instructions on further building up the defense capabilities and nuclear combat forces of the country," it said.

North Korea has been developing short-range ballistic missiles that analysts say are designed to evade missile defenses and strike targets in the South in the event of a war.

Kim Yo Jong, Kim Jong Un's sister, said on April 5 that the country opposes war but would use nuclear weapons to strike South Korea if attacked.