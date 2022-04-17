Thai gov’t says Ramadan bombings won’t derail peace talks with rebels

'The bringing together of groups for the peace dialogue is an internal matter for the other side'

Ramadan bombings in Thailand’s Muslim-majority south will not derail the peace process with separatist rebels, the government said Sunday after an insurgent group claimed responsibility for the attacks.

Two explosions on Friday – which killed a civilian and wounded three policemen – were carried out by “G5,” a militant group of the Patani United Liberation Organization (PULO).

PULO is excluded from talks between Bangkok and the Barisan Revolusi Nasional (BRN), who agreed two weeks ago to stop violence during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

More than 7,300 people have been killed since 2004 in fighting between government forces and shadowy groups seeking independence for the provinces of Narathiwat, Yala, Pattani, and Songkhla.

The Malay-Muslim area was part of the Patani sultanate that Thailand annexed in 1909.

Government negotiators condemned the Friday attacks but said a truce agreement with the BRN remains in effect.

"The bringing together of groups for the peace dialogue is an internal matter for the other side, and the Thai team is ready and happy to talk to all groups," the government delegation wrote.

Such peace talks seek a political solution to the decades-long conflict under the framework of the Thai constitution.

PULO’s President Kasturi Mahkota, though, told Reuters that "the talks are not inclusive enough” and are “going too fast."

The insurgent group objects to the agreement that would exclude the possibility of independence from Buddhist-majority Thailand.