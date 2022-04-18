NYT: India stalling WHO report of global Covid death toll

'Really understanding the death total is key to knowing if vaccination campaigns are working'

Efforts by the World Health Organization (WHO) to make the true global death toll from Covid public are being delayed by objections from India, according to US media.

The latest findings from the WHO indicate that vastly more people died from Covid than previously thought – a total of about 15 million by the end of 2021, more than double the official toll of six million, The New York Times (NYT) reported.

However, the release of the estimate is being delayed by India, which NYT suggested disputes the WHO’s calculations and wants to keep such information from becoming public.

According to the United Nations body’s toll, more than a third of the additional nine million deaths are estimated to have occurred in India.

The government of India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi, though, stands by its own count of about 520,000.

According to people familiar with the numbers, the WHO found that the country’s toll is at least four million – calculated from over a year of research and analysis by experts around the world.

Such figures would give India the highest tally in the world.

Most of the differences in the new global estimate represent previously uncounted deaths as well as the inclusion of indirect deaths, NYT reported.

“It’s important [to release the figures] for global accounting and the moral obligation to those who have died, but also important very practically,” said Dr. Prabhat Jha, a member of the working group supporting the WHO’s calculation.

“If there are subsequent waves, then really understanding the death total is key to knowing if vaccination campaigns are working.”