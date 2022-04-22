China’s Xi proposes ‘global security initiative’

'We should build a balanced, effective, and sustainable security architecture,' says Xi

China’s President Xi Jinping on Thursday called for a “global security initiative” that would uphold the principle of “indivisible security,” a concept endorsed by Russia.

During a video address to the annual Baoa Asia Forum, Xi said the world should respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries while paying attention to the “legitimate” security concerns of all.

"We should uphold the principle of indivisibility of security, build a balanced, effective, and sustainable security architecture, and oppose the building of national security on the basis of insecurity in other countries," Xi said.

In talks over Ukraine, Russia insisted that Western governments respect a 1999 agreement based on “indivisible security” – where no country can strengthen its own security at the expense of others.

China and Russia have grown increasingly close, and Beijing refuses to condemn Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, blaming the crisis on NATO’s eastward expansion.

US State Department spokesperson Ned Price responded to Xi’s speech, saying that China continued to “parrot some of what we have heard coming from the Kremlin.”

Price added that the US would continue to uphold the rules-based international system that is based on human rights, sovereignty, and self-determination.

"We are committed to upholding the various systems that certain countries around the world – and Russia and [China] are among them – seek to challenge, and in certain instances, seek to tear down and even destroy.”