North Korea boasts of 'invincible power' ahead of military holiday

State news agency KCNA on Sunday listed the history of North Korea's military achievements before praising Kim

North Korean state media declared on Sunday that the country gained an "invincible power that the world cannot ignore and no one can touch" under Kim Jong Un, an apparent reference to its nuclear weapons.

This comes as the country prepares for a military holiday.

Monday marks the 90th anniversary of the founding of the Korean People's Revolutionary Army, and international monitors say North Korea may stage a major military parade or conduct other weapons displays.

Pyongyang conducted an unprecedented amount of ballistic missile tests this year, with officials in the US and South Korea saying there are signs the country could resume nuclear weapons testing for the first time since 2017.

State news agency KCNA on Sunday listed the history of North Korea's military achievements, from battles against the US during the Korean War to the bombardment of South Korea's Yeonpyeong island.

The North's military is equipped with offensive and defensive capabilities that can "cope with any modern warfare," KCNA said, according to Reuters.

It praised Kim's "genius military ideology and outstanding military command and unparalleled courage and guts" and his leadership in gaining the country's "invincible power."

Commercial satellite imagery showed thousands of troops practicing marching in formation for weeks at a parade training ground in the capital of Pyongyang.

Analysts predicted a military parade on April 15, which was the 110th anniversary of the birth of Kim Il Sung, and the nation's biggest holiday. Still, only a small, civilian "procession" was reported.