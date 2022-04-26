North Korea vows to ‘strengthen’ nuclear weapons

'The nuclear force of the Republic must be ready to exercise its unique deterrence anytime'

North Korea’s leader Kim Jong Un on Monday vowed during a military parade in Pyongyang to speed up the development of his country’s nuclear arsenal, state media reported.

"The nuclear force of the Republic must be ready to exercise its responsible mission and unique deterrence anytime," Kim told the gathering, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported.

"We will continue to take steps to strengthen and develop our nation's nuclear capabilities at the fastest pace,” he added.

According to KCNA, the parade marked the 90th anniversary of the founding of the Korean People’s Revolutionary Army, featuring intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBM) and other weapons.

It also came as Pyongyang is stepping up weapons tests and displays of military might amid stalled denuclearization talks with the United States.

US and South Korean officials say there are signs of new construction at North Korea’s only known nuclear test site, which was officially shuttered in 2018.

The fundamental mission of North Korea’s nuclear force is to deter war, but that may not be the only use, Kim continued.

"If any force seeks to intrude on the fundamental interests of our nation, our nuclear forces will be forced to unexpectedly carry out their second mission.”

Nuclear weapons are "a symbol of national power,” he told the crowd.

The parade featured Pyongyang’s largest known ICBM Hwasong-17, which was test-fired for the first time last month.

It also included rows of conventional weapons plus tens of thousands of marching troops shouting “long life” to Kim.