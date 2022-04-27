Myanmar’s former leader sentenced to five years

Aung San Suu Kyi is charged with at least 18 offenses

Myanmar’s former leader Aung San Suu Kyi is sentenced to five years in jail, a court in the military-ruled country decided on Wednesday.

The court found her guilty in the first out of 11 corruption charges against her, Reuters reported.

In total, she is charged with at least 18 offenses that could sentence her to 190 years in jail, including allegations of receiving 402 oz of gold and cash payments of $600,000 from a protege-turned-accuser.

There was no further explanation of the verdict, a source told Reuters, adding that the 76-year-old Suu Kyi was not satisfied and would appeal the verdict.

After the recent sentence, Suu Kyi will probably never get her freedom back, Phil Robertson, deputy Asia director at Human Rights Watch, told Reuters.

"Myanmar's junta and the country's kangaroo courts are walking in lockstep to put Aung San Suu Kyi away for what could ultimately be the equivalent of a life sentence, given her advanced age," he said.

"Destroying popular democracy in Myanmar also means getting rid of Aung San Suu Kyi, and the junta is leaving nothing to chance."

In February 2021, a military coup removed Aung San Suu Kyi from power. Since then, no one knew where she was.

Aung San Suu Kyi received a Nobel prize in 1991 for her “non-violent struggle for democracy and human rights," and in 2015 her party National League for Democracy won the first election in 25 years, making her the leader of Myanmar until she was deposed by the military last year.