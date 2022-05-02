Beijing concerned with rising North Korea tensions

Liu says both the symptoms and root causes of tensions between North and South Korea must be addressed

Beijing is concerned about the tense situation on the Korean peninsula, China’s Korean affairs envoy said upon his arrival in Seoul this week.

Liu Xiaoming noted that both the symptoms and root causes of tensions between North and South Korea must be addressed.

Amid stalled denuclearization talks, North Korea conducted a flurry of weapons tests this year, from hypersonic missiles to intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBM).

Before, Pyongyang did not conduct an ICBM or nuclear weapons test since 2017. Now, Seoul and Washington suggested that there are signs of North Korea preparing for a new nuclear test.

The "legitimate and reasonable concerns of all parties" need to be acknowledged for there to be a political settlement, said Liu, the Special Representative of the Chinese Government on Korean Peninsula Affairs.

"We call on all parties to stay cool-headed and exercise restraint, and we disapprove (of) actions by any party that could escalate tension," he added on Twitter.

The United States is pushing for more United Nations sanctions on North Korea, while China and Russia have signaled opposition, arguing that sanctions should be eased and humanitarian relief provided to jumpstart talks.

Liu said that the issues on the peninsula can be resolved politically and that China will play a “positive role.”

However, the key to resolving the issues is in the hands of North Korea and the US, he added.