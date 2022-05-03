Global crises could exacerbate shortages in North Korea

The World Food Program estimates that over 40 percent of North Korea's population is undernourished

North Korea’s isolated economy will not be safe from global economic headwinds caused by the war in Ukraine and the Covid resurgence in China, according to analysts.

Recently resumed border trade with China is taking a hit and inflation is exacerbating the regime’s food shortages, they added.

Strict international sanctions ban or restrict many North Korean imports and exports, and the country's border has been locked down for years to prevent Covid outbreaks.

Natural disasters such as flooding in recent years also took a toll on harvests and damaged infrastructure.

Analysts said that despite the resumption of trade and aid with Beijing in January, it did not alleviate food shortages – and trade was suspended last week with Covid on the rise in China.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1400503425792675840 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Satellite images showed goods sitting for months in quarantine at land and sea port facilities. International aid organizations also pulled most of their staff from the country, saying it is difficult to know how bad the situation really is.

Last year, the UN special rapporteur on human rights in North Korea said the country’s most vulnerable people risk starvation during the Covid pandemic.

While North Korea has acknowledged a tense food situation, it disputes reports of it failing to provide for citizens.

The World Food Program estimated that even before Covid hit, 11 million people – over 40 percent of the population – were undernourished and required humanitarian assistance.

Leader Kim Jong Un vowed to improve living standards with major construction projects and rural development, holding a steady stream of civilian and military displays this year.