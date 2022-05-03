Armenia detains 200 protesters as pressure on PM grows

Opposition taking aim at Nikol Pashinyan over his handling of a territorial dispute with Azerbaijan

Police in Armenia on Tuesday detained more than 200 anti-government protesters as opposition parties upped pressure on Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan over his handling of a territorial dispute with Azerbaijan.

Protests erupted in Yerevan on Sunday with the opposition demanding Pashinyan's resignation accusing him of plotting to cede to Baku all the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region over which the two countries went to war in 2020.

Fresh demonstrations took place on Monday and on Tuesday police cracked down on protesters who blocked traffic in central Yerevan, provoking chaotic scenes and the worst protests in the country since elections last September.

The interior ministry said "206 demonstrators were detained" in Yerevan and several provincial cities.

The protests highlight bitterness over Pashinyan's leadership since the six-week war in 2020 that claimed more than 6,500 lives before ending with a Russian-brokered ceasefire agreement.

Armenia and Azerbaijan have been locked in a decades-long dispute over Karabakh, Azerbaijan's Armenian-populated region.

Armenia's security service warned Saturday of "a real threat of turmoil in the country," but Pashinyan's ally and parliament speaker Alen Simonyan downplayed the risk of instability, insisting "there is no political crisis in Armenia."

"Political forces, which lost parliamentary elections in 2021, are aggressively trying to mount a wave of protests, but our citizens have already made their choice and will stay away from their attempts," he told a news conference Tuesday.