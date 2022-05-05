Taiwan says it cannot afford new US anti-submarine helicopters

'The price is too high, beyond the scope of our country's ability'

Taiwan said on Thursday that it abandoned its plan to buy advanced new anti-submarine warfare helicopters from the United States, noting they were too expensive.

The island country said earlier it was planning to buy 12 MH-60R anti-submarine helicopters made by Lockheed Martin Corp unit Sikorsky. Still, domestic media said the United States rejected the sale as not being in line with the island's needs.

When asked in parliament about changes to Taiwan's purchase of new US weapons, Defense Minister Chiu Kuo-cheng mentioned the helicopter case first.

"The price is too high, beyond the scope of our country's ability," he said, according to Reuters.

Two other arms purchases have also been delayed - M109A6 Medium Self-Propelled Howitzer artillery systems, and mobile Stinger anti-aircraft missiles.

Chiu said they had already signed the contract for the Stingers - in hot demand in Ukraine - and paid for them. He added that they would press the United States to deliver them.

"We don't view arms sales as a trifling matter, and we have backup plans," he added, without elaborating, Reuters reported.

Taiwan says the United States offered alternatives to the M109A6, including truck-based rocket launchers made by Lockheed Martin called the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System, or HIMARS.

Chiu said they were still considering their options on that.

Taiwan, claimed by China as its own territory, is undertaking a military modernization program to improve its capabilities to fend off a possible Chinese attack.